The 25 best songs of Paul McCartney

"I Saw Her Standing There" (1963)

Though it was not the first song written by Paul McCartney as a member of the Beatles, "I Saw Her Standing There" was one of the first classic hits to be primarily authored and composed by him. He wrote the song in 1962 while driving home from a Beatles concert and worked out its composition at the home of Rory Storm, whose group at the time included future Beatles' drummer, Ringo Starr. At the time, McCartney was dating a seventeen year-old young lady by the name of Cecilia Mortimer who may well have served as the inspiration for the song.

The song was recorded during the grueling sessions for the first great Beatles album, Please, Please Me, when 10 of the album's 14 songs were cut in a single day at EMI Recording Studios (now Abbey Road) on Feb. 11, 1963. "I Saw Her Standing There" is also one of the first from the Beatles to feature McCartney, and not John Lennon, as the lead vocalist. McCartney has included the song on a number of his solo albums and has performed it live on stage with other artists. In fact, it may be the only song that each of the former Beatles would perform during their solo careers in their concert performances.