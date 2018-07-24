The 21 best Songs of Summer

"Summer In The City" by The Lovin' Spoonful
Vevo
"White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane
Vevo
“I Gotta Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas
Vevo
“Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon
Vevo
"The Boy is Mine" by Brandy and Monica
Vevo
"Umbrella" by Rihanna
Vevo
"I Love It" by Icona Pop ft. Charli XCX
Icona Pop
"Hotline Bling" by Drake
Vevo
“Crazy In Love” by Beyoncé feat. JAY-Z
Vevo
“Hot In Herre” by Nelly
Vevo
"Slide" by Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean, Migos
Vevo
"Cut to the Feeling" by Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen/Vevo
“Am I Wrong” by Nico & Vinz
Vevo
“Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore
Vevo
“We Can’t Stop” by Miley Cyrus
Vevo
“Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj
Vevo
"Summertime" by Will Smith
Vevo
"Summer Girls" by LFO
Youtube
"Problem" by Ariana Grande feat. Iggy Azalea
Vevo
"Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen
Vevo
"Blurred Lines" by Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell Williams
Vevo
