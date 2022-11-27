“Someone’s fallen down over there, go and f---ing sort them out. Stop standing there like a bunch of d---heads" has the makings of a pop hit.

The 1975's Matty Healy tells security to help out fallen fan — in pitch-perfect autotune

Autotune is great for a lot of things such as sounding like a robot or disguising an inability to hit certain or any notes. But as The 1975's lead singer Matty Healy demonstrated at a recent concert, it's also an effective tool to publicly reprimand someone.

Healy was captured on TikTok telling a security guard to help a fan who had fallen and to "stop standing there like a bunch of d---heads."

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Matty Healy of The 1975 performs on Main Stage East on Day 1 of Leeds Festival on August 26, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images) The 1975's Matty Healy yelled at security in autotune to help a fan at a recent concert. | Credit: Matthew Baker/Getty

"Someone's fallen down over there, go and f---ing sort them out. Stop standing there like a bunch of d---heads," Healy can be heard singing, or whatever one does in autotune, during the band's "I Like America & America Likes Me."

The clip has since gone viral, as have a number of Healy-centric moments from The 1975's At Their Very Best Tour. So far Healy has kissed a couple fans and during one particular interlude, he fondles himself on a couch, smokes a cigarette, takes off his shirt, eats raw meat, knocks out a couple push-ups, and then crawls into a television set.

Because nothing says someone's "very best" like potential salmonella poisoning for the sake of art ... or something.