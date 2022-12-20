Terry Hall, lead singer of British ska band the Specials, dies at 63

The Specials remembered Hall as a "beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced."

Terry Hall, the lead singer of ska-punk band the Specials and a defining voice in British music history, has died at age 63.

According to an emotional post on the band's Instagram page, Hall died following a "brief illness."

The post went on to call Hall a "beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced," while also remembering him as a "wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls" whose music "encapsulated the very essence of life."

"He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity," the statement continued. "Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials' life-affirming shows with three words… 'Love Love Love.'"

Hall joined the band in the late 1970s, and helped lead the collective through the two-tone genre movement in Britain, fusing sounds of ska music with elements of punk and new wave. Their popularity throughout the period even led to an April 19, 1980, appearance as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live alongside host Strother Martin.

Terry Hall of The Specials 'The Specials' frontman Terry Hall in 2014 | Credit: Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images

Though the Specials debuted their first, self-titled album in 1979, they didn't reach the top of the British albums chart with a studio set until the release of their 2019 LP Encore, which, at the time, marked their first collection of original material in over 20 years.

The band's popular tunes include "A Message to You Rudy," "Stereotype," "Do Nothing," and "Too Much Too Young," with their most successful recording to date being 1981's "Ghost Town," which peaked at No. 1 in the United Kingdom.

Hall is survived by his wife, director Lindy Heymann, and his three sons.