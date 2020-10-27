Tenacious D summons Pete Buttigieg, Eric Andre, and more for election-themed Rocky Horror cover

Tenacious D has not been shy about which side they're hoping to drive turnout for in the election. Their tour was supposed to be called “The Purple Nurple Tour - Twisting Hard To The Left!" Now, they're using the lyrical instructions of the Time Warp ("it's just a jump to the left") to remind viewers to vote for Democrats. They even got two former Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, to join the "Time Warp" video instructing voters to jump to the left this fall.