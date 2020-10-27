Tenacious D summons Pete Buttigieg, Eric Andre, and more for election-themed Rocky Horror cover
The year of quarantine has been an ongoing lesson in how to redirect energy. Before lockdowns became a constant feature of life, Tenacious D had planned to tour swing states this fall in the hopes of driving voter turnout in the upcoming presidential election. But with concerts on hold for the foreseeable future, Tenacious D members Jack Black and Kyle Gass decided to redirect their efforts. As a replacement, they summoned a star-studded crew of celebrities (including Eric Andre, Phoebe Bridgers, John Waters, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman, George Takei, Reggie Watts, Karen O, and more) to contribute to a new election-themed cover of "Time Warp" from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Susan Sarandon, who starred in the original 1975 film, is the first celebrity to appear in the video.
Tenacious D has not been shy about which side they're hoping to drive turnout for in the election. Their tour was supposed to be called “The Purple Nurple Tour - Twisting Hard To The Left!" Now, they're using the lyrical instructions of the Time Warp ("it's just a jump to the left") to remind viewers to vote for Democrats. They even got two former Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, to join the "Time Warp" video instructing voters to jump to the left this fall.
Watch the video above, and remember to vote in time for the Nov. 3 election.
Related content:
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
|type
|
|rating
|genre
|status
|
|network
|
Comments