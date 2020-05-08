Tekashi 6ix9ine drops first NSFW song since prison release — and it's colorful

Tekashi 6ix9ine, the 23-year-old rapper who just got out of prison on April 2, is back with his first song and music video since spending time behind bars. Just like the lyrics themself, the "GOOBA" video is...colorful.

The hip-hop performer, born Daniel Hernandez, arrives in every color of the rainbow on his puffer jacket, in his braids, and on the scantily clad dancers in the background. The song makes reference to coronavirus with "been hot way before coronavirus" and, it appears, his cooperation with federal prosecutors with "tell me how I ratted, came home to a big bag."

Hernandez was sentenced in December 2019 to two years in prison on racketeering and firearms charges, with five years of supervised release. He stood accused of joining and directing violence through the gang known as Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, including orchestrating a shooting that injured a bystander.

He could've faced a minimum of 37 years but received a drastically reduced sentence after his testimony led to the convictions of two alleged affiliates, Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack.

Hernandez served 13 months of his sentence when he was released from prison and confined to his home after his lawyers argued his asthma could make him a risk for COVID-19 in prison. In April, attorneys asked a federal judge to extend his home confinement to his backyard in order to shoot music videos. That means even more music will probably be coming our way.

The rapper also found himself in a social media spat when Meek Mill blasted Hernandez as a "rat" when he went on Instagram Live.

"I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim..... Y’all forgot that fast a 'rat' killed nipsey he wasn’t suppose to be on the streets!" Mill tweeted in a series of tweets. "That’s the only thing ima day [sic] because he’s dead... left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets!"

