Ted Nugent, who has called COVID-19 a 'scam,' tests positive for coronavirus

The singer still refuses to consider getting vaccinated.

Turns out not believing in COVID won't stop you catching it.

On Monday, singer Ted Nugent said during a Facebook Live that he had tested positive for COVID-19, after calling it a "scam" and "not a real pandemic" back in December.

"I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days," said the rocker during the live feed. "I thought I was dying." Adding, "I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days."