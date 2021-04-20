Ted Nugent, who has called COVID-19 a 'scam,' tests positive for coronavirus
The singer still refuses to consider getting vaccinated.
Turns out not believing in COVID won't stop you catching it.
On Monday, singer Ted Nugent said during a Facebook Live that he had tested positive for COVID-19, after calling it a "scam" and "not a real pandemic" back in December.
"I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days," said the rocker during the live feed. "I thought I was dying." Adding, "I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days."
Unfortunately, Nugent then went on to use a racial slur to describe coronavirus as the "Chinese sh—," a term favored by former president Trump of whom Nugent is a big supporter.
