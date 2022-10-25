When the singer said, "Meet me at midnight," the world listened. In the days since the tenth studio album, Midnights, was released, the album has continued to break records.

All the records Taylor Swift's Midnights broke in its first days of release

That's a real f---ing legacy, indeed.

Just days after the Oct. 21 release of her 10th studio album, Midnights, Taylor Swift has shattered streaming and sales records left and right. The album, which sees the singer reminisce on 13 sleepless nights throughout her life, marks both a return to pop and a return to more personal subject matter for Swift.

Critics were quick to praise the album, which currently holds a score of 85 out of 23 reviews on Metacritic, indicating "universal acclaim." EW's own review states, "Despite the restless-slumber concept that drifts through the songs, a serene acceptance lurks behind her fluttering eyelids. Swift's brain might be sparking random memories — good and bad — in the twilight twinkle before sleep takes her, but she's not agitated or unsettled by it, merely processing. It's a warm murmur wrapped in a weighted blanket."

Clearly, listeners were also into the new offering by the 11-time Grammy winner. Midnights' release date was not even fully over before Spotify revealed that the album became the streamer's most-streamed album in a single day.

When Swift said, "Meet me at midnight," the world listened, and in the days since, the album has only continued to break records. It's a lot to take in and unpack, so EW is putting all of the records in one place. Stay tuned, because this list will be updated as final numbers come in throughout the week.

Sales

According to Billboard, Midnights earned more than 1.2 million equivalent album units in the U.S. through its first three full days of release, with traditional album sales comprising more than 955,000 across all available formats (which in this case is digital album downloads, CD, vinyl and cassette variants). Vinyl sales alone for Midnights are nearing 500,000, per the report.

This means, that in just three days in the U.S., the album already has had the largest sales week for any album since the singer's own Reputation earned 1.216 million in 2017.

Estimates currently have Swift's latest amassing between 1.4-1.6 million units in its first week, which, if it holds, would be her biggest debut ever.

Spotify

As previously mentioned, on Oct. 21, Midnights became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day, and Swift herself broke the record for the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history.

Apple Music

With the release of Midnights, Swift has broken the all-time record for the biggest album ever released globally in Spatial Audio on Apple Music, according to the streaming service.

Additionally, she sets the record for the biggest pop album of all time on Apple Music by first-day streams.

Vinyl

Per Billboard, on Oct. 22, just one day after release, the album already notched the single-largest sales week for a vinyl album since Luminate began tracking such sales in 1991.

Billboard 200 albums chart

Midnights' ranking on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Nov. 4) is set to be announced on Sunday, Oct. 30. Should the album debut at No. 1, it will mark Swift's 11th chart-topping album.

