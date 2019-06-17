Every celebrity in Taylor Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down' music video

By Joey Nolfi
June 17, 2019 at 03:00 PM EDT

1 of 22

Hamburger (and celebrity guest-star) heaven

Taylor Swift/YouTube

With this many fabulous celebrity cameos in one music video, how can anyone be expected to calm the hell down, Miss Taylor Swift? With Monday’s release of the visual for the second single from the singer’s upcoming seventh studio album Lover (out Aug. 23), Swift welcomed a score of LGBTQIA+ stars (plus a few allies) into her growing canon of music video greatness. From former frenemy Katy Perry‘s surprise cameo to appearances by Ellen DeGeneres and Ryan Reynolds to Billy Porter, Laverne Cox, the Queer Eye cast, and a score of RuPaul’s Drag Race queens (including Mama Ru himself), keep up with every celebrity guest spot from the “You Need to Calm Down” video in the gallery ahead.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift/YouTube

Near the end of the video, Perry rocks a cheeseburger costume (similar to the one Jennifer Lopez witnessed her stepping into in the bathroom at the 2019 Met Gala) as a lonely slab of cooked cow searching for the perfect partner amid a messy food fight (spoiler: Taylor Swift plays the side of fries that joins her to complete the adorable happy meal). 

3 of 22

Katy Perry

Taylor Swift/YouTube
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 22

Adam Lambert and Ellen DeGeneres

Taylor Swift/YouTube

The American Idol alums (Lambert finished in second place on season 8, DeGeneres was a judge on season 9) united for a small scene involving the openly gay pop star tattooing the comedienne and talk show host’s forearm inside a trailer. 

Advertisement

5 of 22

Ryan Reynolds

Taylor Swift/YouTube

The Deadpool star briefly appears as an artist painting a picture of New York City’s Stonewall Inn, where LGBTQIA+ patrons famously staged an anti-police riot in the name of equality back in 1969. 

6 of 22

RuPaul

Taylor Swift/YouTube

Never a drag, always a queen, the Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race host (and new talk show star) sashayed onto the “Calm Down” set to bestow a crown upon…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 22

Tatianna, Trinity The Tuck, Delta Work, Trinity K. Bonet, Jade Jolie, Riley Knoxx, Adore Delano, A'Keria Chanel Davenport

Taylor Swift/YouTube

…several of his Drag Race alums — each of whom dressed up Taylor Swift’s pop star contemporaries. Featured in the scene are Tatianna (Ariana Grande), Trinity The Tuck (Lady Gaga), Delta Work (Adele), Trinity K. Bonet (Cardi B), Jade Jolie (Swift), Adore Delano (Katy Perry), A’Keria Chanel Davenport (Nicki Minaj), and Beyoncé impersonator Riley Knoxx as Mrs. Carter. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 22

Billy Porter

Taylor Swift/YouTube

Pose actor and fashion disruptor Billy Porter struts in front of a line of anti-gay protestors. 

Advertisement

9 of 22

Todrick Hall

Taylor Swift/YouTube

Longtime Taylor Swift collaborator, recording artist, and RuPaul’s Drag Race choreographer Todrick Hall accompanies his pop star pal in several parts of the colorful video. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 22

Laverne Cox

Taylor Swift/YouTube

Actress Laverne Cox glistens as the babe of the trailer park. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 22

Chester Lockhart

Taylor Swift/YouTube

Actor, dancer, and recording artist Chester Lockhart faints after witnessing Laverne Cox’s beauty. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 22

Tan France

Taylor Swift/YouTube

Queer Eye fashion expert Tan France literally has the tea. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 22

Antoni Porowski

Taylor Swift/YouTube

France’s Queer Eye pals also appear in the clip, including Antoni Porowski munching on a cookie…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 22

Karamo Brown

Taylor Swift/YouTube

… Karamo sipping from a saucer while wearing knee-high boots…

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 22

Jonathan Van Ness

Taylor Swift/YouTube

…Jonathan Van Ness snacking…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 22

Bobby Berk

Taylor Swift/YouTube

…and Bobby Berk having a laugh with Taylor Swift. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 22

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ciara, and Justin Mikita

Taylor Swift/YouTube

Appropriately, Ciara officiates gay nuptials as Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson renews his vows with husband Justin Mikita. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 22

Hayley Kiyoko

Taylor Swift/YouTube

Recording aritst Hayley Kiyoko takes aim. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 22

Adam Rippon

Taylor Swift/YouTube

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon serves crop top lewks and sno-cones. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 22

Hannah Hart

Taylor Swift/YouTube

YouTube star Hannah Hart flexes her muscle with a boombox. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 22

Dexter Mayfield

Taylor Swift/YouTube

Dexter Mayfield busts several moves before pouring a bottle of water over his body.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Music

All Topics in Music

Advertisement
EDIT POST