Every celebrity in Taylor Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down' music video

Hamburger (and celebrity guest-star) heaven
With this many fabulous celebrity cameos in one music video, how can anyone be expected to calm the hell down, Miss Taylor Swift? With Monday’s release of the visual for the second single from the singer’s upcoming seventh studio album Lover (out Aug. 23), Swift welcomed a score of LGBTQIA+ stars (plus a few allies) into her growing canon of music video greatness. From former frenemy Katy Perry‘s surprise cameo to appearances by Ellen DeGeneres and Ryan Reynolds to Billy Porter, Laverne Cox, the Queer Eye cast, and a score of RuPaul’s Drag Race queens (including Mama Ru himself), keep up with every celebrity guest spot from the “You Need to Calm Down” video in the gallery ahead.
Katy Perry and Taylor Swift
Near the end of the video, Perry rocks a cheeseburger costume (similar to the one Jennifer Lopez witnessed her stepping into in the bathroom at the 2019 Met Gala) as a lonely slab of cooked cow searching for the perfect partner amid a messy food fight (spoiler: Taylor Swift plays the side of fries that joins her to complete the adorable happy meal).
Katy Perry
Adam Lambert and Ellen DeGeneres
The American Idol alums (Lambert finished in second place on season 8, DeGeneres was a judge on season 9) united for a small scene involving the openly gay pop star tattooing the comedienne and talk show host’s forearm inside a trailer.
Ryan Reynolds
The Deadpool star briefly appears as an artist painting a picture of New York City’s Stonewall Inn, where LGBTQIA+ patrons famously staged an anti-police riot in the name of equality back in 1969.
RuPaul
Never a drag, always a queen, the Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race host (and new talk show star) sashayed onto the “Calm Down” set to bestow a crown upon…
Tatianna, Trinity The Tuck, Delta Work, Trinity K. Bonet, Jade Jolie, Riley Knoxx, Adore Delano, A'Keria Chanel Davenport
…several of his Drag Race alums — each of whom dressed up Taylor Swift’s pop star contemporaries. Featured in the scene are Tatianna (Ariana Grande), Trinity The Tuck (Lady Gaga), Delta Work (Adele), Trinity K. Bonet (Cardi B), Jade Jolie (Swift), Adore Delano (Katy Perry), A’Keria Chanel Davenport (Nicki Minaj), and Beyoncé impersonator Riley Knoxx as Mrs. Carter.
Billy Porter
Pose actor and fashion disruptor Billy Porter struts in front of a line of anti-gay protestors.
Todrick Hall
Longtime Taylor Swift collaborator, recording artist, and RuPaul’s Drag Race choreographer Todrick Hall accompanies his pop star pal in several parts of the colorful video.
Laverne Cox
Actress Laverne Cox glistens as the babe of the trailer park.
Chester Lockhart
Actor, dancer, and recording artist Chester Lockhart faints after witnessing Laverne Cox’s beauty.
Tan France
Queer Eye fashion expert Tan France literally has the tea.
Antoni Porowski
France’s Queer Eye pals also appear in the clip, including Antoni Porowski munching on a cookie…
Karamo Brown
… Karamo sipping from a saucer while wearing knee-high boots…
Jonathan Van Ness
…Jonathan Van Ness snacking…
Bobby Berk
…and Bobby Berk having a laugh with Taylor Swift.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ciara, and Justin Mikita
Appropriately, Ciara officiates gay nuptials as Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson renews his vows with husband Justin Mikita.
Hayley Kiyoko
Recording aritst Hayley Kiyoko takes aim.
Adam Rippon
Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon serves crop top lewks and sno-cones.
Hannah Hart
YouTube star Hannah Hart flexes her muscle with a boombox.
Dexter Mayfield
Dexter Mayfield busts several moves before pouring a bottle of water over his body.