Every celebrity in Taylor Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down' music video

With this many fabulous celebrity cameos in one music video, how can anyone be expected to calm the hell down, Miss Taylor Swift? With Monday’s release of the visual for the second single from the singer’s upcoming seventh studio album Lover (out Aug. 23), Swift welcomed a score of LGBTQIA+ stars (plus a few allies) into her growing canon of music video greatness. From former frenemy Katy Perry‘s surprise cameo to appearances by Ellen DeGeneres and Ryan Reynolds to Billy Porter, Laverne Cox, the Queer Eye cast, and a score of RuPaul’s Drag Race queens (including Mama Ru himself), keep up with every celebrity guest spot from the “You Need to Calm Down” video in the gallery ahead.