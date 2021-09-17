Taylor Swift gave her followers a big gift on Friday after fans got her original version of "Wildest Dreams" trending on TikTok.

On her mission to re-record her entire discography, Swift dropped her latest re-recording this week, which ended up being the new version — "Taylor's Version" — of "Wildest Dreams," the song off her 1989 album.

Swift had previously released a snippet of the re-recording in the trailer for the animated movie Spirit Untamed.

TikTok users have been embracing a slow zoom filter as of late, and many have been lip syncing to the older version of the song, released in 2014, as part of the challenge. It got Swift's attention.

"If you guys want to use my version of wildest dreams for the slow zoom trend, here she is!" the Grammy winner wrote in a post on her TikTok page. "Felt cute might drop the whole song later." Well, she did.

The latest song drop also gives further fuel to fan theories that she'll be releasing the full re-record of 1989 next.

The singer's been actively working to release re-recordings of her past work since it was revealed, to her very public disdain, that producer Scooter Braun had purchased her masters.

Swift rereleased 2008's Fearless as Fearless (Taylor's Version) back in April, and she then announced in June that a rerelease of 2012's Red would be coming. When Swift made her debut on TikTok, she shared a video in which she replicated some of her past album looks, including ones for Fearless and Red.

Red (Taylor's Version) will now arrive this Nov. 19.