Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston's 33-year-old Billboard record

Taylor Swift just topped a record set by Whitney Houston that's stood for more than three decades: The singer has surpassed Houston for the most weeks at No. 1 by a woman in the Billboard 200 chart.

According to Billboard, Swift's surprise quarantine album Folklore has now clocked seven non-consecutive weeks at the top, which gives Swift a career total of 47 weeks ruling the chart. Houston had 46 weeks. In third place is Adele with 34 weeks.

Swift has had seven albums total, and first reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with her second album, 2008's Fearless. The spotlight on Folklore was recently brightened by the singer's long-awaited return to the Academy of Country Music Awards, where she performed the single "Betty" for the first time.

Houston first hit No. 1 with her debut album Whitney Houston in 1986 and then followed it up with Whitney, The Bodyguard soundtrack and I Look to You. She set her Billboard 200 record in 1987.

In case you're curious who has had the most number of weeks among anybody or any band, according to Billboard that honor goes to The Beatles, with 132 cumulative weeks at No. 1.