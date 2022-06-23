Taylor Swift's Where the Crawdads Sing soundtrack song 'Carolina' to debut at midnight

It isn't just crawdads that are singing.

Taylor Swift's new song "Carolina," part of the soundtrack for the forthcoming film Where the Crawdad Sings, is set to drop at midnight.

The news was announced in a cryptic tweet from the star's Taylor Nation Twitter page on Thursday.

"There are things that only Carolina knows… and you soon will too," the post reads. "Taylor's original song #Carolina is out at MIDNIGHT ET."

Swift also shared a video featuring an image of a backwoods stream with the caption, "Carolina Midnight" as well as a brief audio clip in which she sings "Carolina knows."

Produced by her longtime collaborator Aaron Dessner, "Carolina" marks the first new music from Swift since Red (Taylor's Version) debuted last November.

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING; Daisy Edgar-Jones in 'Where The Crawdads Sing' and Taylor Swift | Credit: Columbia Pictures; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Based on Delia Owens' mystery novel, Where the Crawdad Sings stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) as Kya, a woman who is abandoned by her family and must fight to survive on her own in the marshes of North Carolina. But when her ex-boyfriend's body is found in the mash, she becomes a murder suspect. The adaptation of the twisted best-seller is directed by Olivia Newman (First Match) with a screenplay by Lucy Alibar (Beasts of the Southern Wild).

John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, Jr., and David Strathairn also appear in the production, which is produced by Reese Witherspoon.

Swift shared the film's trailer in March, expressing her own love for the book.

"Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago," she wrote. "As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side."

Where the Crawdads Sing hits theaters July 15.

