A new motion filed by the singer's attorneys asks a federal judge to reconsider his decision allowing the copyright infringement case to go to trial.

Taylor Swift is still trying to shake off a copyright lawsuit over her 2014 hit "Shake It Off."

After a federal judge ruled that a copyright infringement case against the singer would go to trial, Swift's lawyers are again asking him to dismiss the case in a new motion, requesting that U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald reconsider his decision. The lawsuit alleges that Swift copied lyrics from the 2000 song "Playas Gon' Play," recorded by the girl group 3LW, for "Shake It Off."

In court documents filed Dec. 23, Swift's attorneys argue that allowing the case to proceed would represent an "unprecedented" decision, noting that the judge's order "does something that, as far [as] Defendants are aware, no other court has done, namely finding a potentially valid infringement claim in the use of two short public domain phrases along with allegedly similar ideas and concepts. Defendants respectfully submit that the ruling should be revisited."

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift at the 2021 Grammy Awards | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who penned "Playas Gon' Play," filed the lawsuit against Swift in 2017, arguing that the lines "the players gonna play, play, play, play, play" and "the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate" in "Shake It Off" violated the 2000 song's copyright. ("Playas Gon' Play" includes the lines "Playas, they gonna play / And haters, they gonna hate.")

"Plaintiffs admitted, and it is undisputed, that the phrases 'players gonna play' and 'haters gonna hate' are unprotected and in the public domain," the motion from Swift's lawyers continues, adding that unless the case is dismissed, "Plaintiffs could sue everyone who writes, sings, or publicly says 'players gonna play' and 'haters gonna hate,'" and "to permit that is unprecedented and 'cheat[s] the public domain.'"

Judge Fitzgerald previously dismissed the lawsuit in 2018, stating that a phrase like "haters gonna hate" is too "banal" to be protected under copyright. However, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the ruling a year later, sending the case back to the district court.

In his Dec. 9 decision allowing the case to proceed, Fitzgerald wrote, "Even though there are some noticeable differences between the works, there are also significant similarities in word usage and sequence/structure," and denied the defendants' motion for a summary judgment.

Hall and Butler's attorneys didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.