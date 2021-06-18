Taylor Swift to rerelease Red with all 30 of its original songs

Taylor Swift will reissue her acclaimed 2012 album, Red, on Nov. 19, the artist announced on Friday. The LP, which features songs like "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "I Knew You Were Trouble," and "Red," is the latest album that Swift will rerecord, following 2008's Fearless, which she rereleased in April.

The singer explained in an Instagram post why she chose Red as the next album to reissue.

"Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person," Swift wrote in her post. "It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I'm not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way."

Swift promised that the new version or Red will include every song that was intended for its original release, hinting that she was quite prolific at the time.

"Sometimes you need to talk it over (over and over and over) for it to ever really be... over. Like your friend who calls you in the middle of the night going on and on about their ex, I just couldn't stop writing," she wrote in the post. "This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even 10 minutes long."

The original version of Red featured collaborations with Max Martin, Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody, and Swift's pal Ed Sheeran. Before her announcement on Friday, many fans had suspected that 1989, Swift's 2014 album, would be the next album she'd rerelease.