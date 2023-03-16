Taylor Swift to drop 4 unreleased songs at midnight to kick off her Eras Tour

Following the release of last year's Midnights, Taylor Swift is preparing fans for the launch of her anticipated Eras Tour with even more new music.

"In celebration of The Eras Tour I'm releasing 4 previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight," Swift posted on her Instagram story.

Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Taylor Swift | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Three of the four tracks are new versions of old songs: "Eyes Open (Taylor's Version)," "If This Was a Movie (Taylor's Version)," and "Safe & Sound (Taylor's Version)," the latter featuring Joy Williams of The Civil Wars and John Paul White. The fourth track is a brand new song called "All of the Girls You Loved Before."

Swift's Eras Tour begins Friday, March 17 and runs through Aug. 9, with support from opening acts that include Paramore, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, beabadobee, Girl in Red, MUNA, Gayle, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN.

