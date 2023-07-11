Taylor Swift fans get Ticketmaster shut down again

The new era of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour looks a lot like the last era. It involves fans struggling to get their hands on tickets when shows go on sale.

Swift has planned six Eras Tour dates in France — four concerts in Paris and two in Lyon — but when tickets went on sale Tuesday, Ticketmaster was quickly overwhelmed and paused sales.

"The 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Eras Tour for Paris La Défense Arena has been put on hold. We will keep you posted with a new on-sale time as soon as possible," the company announced on Twitter. It added that "all codes not already used will remain valid."

Just over an hour after fans were stymied by the Paris on-sale, fans attempting to buy tickets for shows in Lyon were greeted with a similar message.

Hours after the halt to ticket sales, Ticketmaster posted an update. "Ticket sales for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in France is postponed and tickets are still available. This morning's sale was disrupted by an issue with a third-party vendor who is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," it said, as translated from French by Twitter. "As soon as we saw fans having problems, the queues were put on hold. Any codes not used to purchase tickets today will remain valid. Fans previously selected to participate in the on-sale will be notified directly of the new on-sale date and time."

The message from Ticketmaster likely did little to ease frustrations for fans — at one point more than 700,000 people were in the ticket queue, according to Variety — but it does indicate that the shows have not been canceled. The "Shake It Off" singer is scheduled to perform at Le Défense Arena in Paris on May 9-12, 2024. She will follow that up with performances in Lyon on June 2 and 3, 2024. (Yes, that is still the Eras Tour, which is scheduled to run through August 2024 shows in London.)

The ordeal in France is reminiscent of when the Eras Tour went on sale in the U.S. There was a cascade of problems, including delays, enormous prices, ticket cancellations, crashed web pages, and even lawsuits.

At that time, Swift said, "There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I'm trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them."

