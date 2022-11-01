Taylor Swift unites Paramore, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, more for The Eras Tour

Swift will embark on a nationwide stadium tour in 2023 with MUNA, Gayle, beabadoobee, and more supporting acts.

Taylor Swift is bringing an army of musicians with her for her next national tour.

The record-shattering Midnights singer-songwriter announced a massive stadium concert series on Tuesday featuring a revolving door of nine supporting acts, including Paramore, Beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN.

"I'm enchanted to announce my next tour," the 32-year-old posted on Instagram, announcing the initial 27-date leg of the tour. "[It's] a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!). The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can! Feeling like the luckiest person alive because I get to take these brilliant artists out on tour with me."

The Eras Tour marks Swift's first time on the road since her 2018 global tour in support of her No. 1 album Reputation, which also featured a notable roster of one-off guest appearances including Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez, Sugarland, Hayley Kiyoko, and more.

Midnights, Swift's 10th studio album of original material, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, moving nearly 1.6 million units across its first week of release. She also notched 10 songs simultaneously in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 song rankings chart following the album's release, making her the first artist in history to do so.

See the full list of Swift's The Eras Tour dates below.

March 18 — Glendale, AZ (State Farm Stadium)

March 25 — Las Vegas, NV (Allegiant Stadium)

April 1 — Arlington, TX (AT&T Stadium)

April 2 — Arlington, TX (AT&T Stadium)

April 15 — Tampa, FL (Raymond James Stadium)

April 22 — Houston, TX (NRG Stadium)

April 28 — Atlanta, GA (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

April 29 — Atlanta, GA (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

May 6 — Nashville, TN (Nissan Stadium)

May 12 — Philadelphia, PA (Lincoln Financial Field)

May 13 — Philadelphia, PA (Lincoln Financial Field)

May 19 — Foxborough, MA (Gillette Stadium)

May 20 — Foxborough, MA (Gillette Stadium)

May 26 — East Rutherford, NJ (MetLife Stadium)

May 27 — East Rutherford, NJ (MetLife Stadium)

June 2 — Chicago, IL (Soldier Field)

June 3 — Chicago, IL (Soldier Field)

June 10 — Detroit, MI (Ford Field)

June 17 — Pittsburgh, PA (Acrisure Stadium)

June 24 — Minneapolis, MN (U.S. Bank Stadium)

July 1 — Cincinnati, OH (Paycor Stadium)

July 8 — Kansas City, MO (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium)

July 15 — Denver, CO (Empower Field at Mile High)

July 22 — Seattle, WA (Lumen Field)

July 29 — Santa Clara, CA (Levi's Stadium)

Aug. 4 — Los Angeles, CA (SoFi Stadium)

Aug. 5 — Los Angeles, CA (SoFi Stadium)



