Watch Taylor Swift accidentally swallow a bug at the Chicago Eras Tour show

"There are so many bugs. There's 1,000 of them."

A cruel summer has begun; the bugs are swarming and not even Taylor Swift is safe.

During her Sunday night Eras Tour performance at Soldier Field Chicago, the Grammy-winner briefly paused for a mild coughing fit. "I swallowed a bug," explained the singer as she turned away from the crowd to cough. "I'm so sorry. It's totally fine. It's just stupid."

"That was delicious," the singer joked, as the crowd erupted in laughter. She added, "Is there any chance none of you saw that?"

Taylor Swift accidentally swallowed a bug at her Chicago Eras tour stop | Credit: youtube

Swift was in the middle of introducing the newest member of her band, pianist Karina DePiano, when the offending bug flew into her mouth.

"This is going to happen again tonight," Swift warned the audience. "There's so many bugs. There's 1,000 of them."

The Grammy winner then finished the introduction and segued into the Evermore era of the show. Later, she introduced DePiano properly, coughed a bit more, and moved on to singing "Tolerate It."

At the risk of consuming more bugs, Swift has several stops ahead on her Eras tour — including newly added concerts in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil, where she'll be joined by pop singer Sabrina Carpenter. In announcing those eight additional dates on Twitter, Swift promised "LOTS more international dates to come soon!"

As the name implies, Swift has divided The Eras Tour concert into sections paying tribute to every phase of her 17-year music career. The tour originally scheduled to end in August with the Los Angeles shows now allow the singer a few weeks off before continuing on to Latin America. The additional dates bring the Eras tour total concert count to 60, an especially impressive feat given the reported 3 hour length of her onstage performance.

While swatting flies onstage will certainly keep her busy, the "Mastermind" singer has more than just concerts on her summer agenda. Swift is fast approaching another album release, with her latest re-recording, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), set to debut on July 7. Earlier this week, she revealed that Fall Out Boy and Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams will be featured on two separate bonus tracks.