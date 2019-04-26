The second single off Lover was Swift’s most political yet, a rainbow-colored statement of allyship. The music video, which features over 20 celebrities (most of whom identify as LGBTQ), takes place in the world’s most vibrant trailer park, which Swift struts through in a hot pink fuzzy coat, then a starry shirt tied at her waist. Most memorable of all, however, is the French fry costume that she wears to a food fight where she meets up with Katy Perry, dressed as a hamburger. Their moment of fast-food sisterhood made headlines, as it ended a years-long feud (which reportedly inspired another Swift single with cameo-filled video) between the singers.