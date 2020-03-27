Check out these great songs by female artists on Taylor Swift's Women’s History Month playlist

Image zoom Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is closing out Women's History Month by sharing the songs from female artists that have a special meaning to her as part of Spotify's popular playlist, Amplify.

Swift’s curated playlist, which includes artists such as Michelle Branch, Dixie Chicks, Jewel, TLC, Shakira, Carly Simon, and more, features the women that paved the musical roadmap of her life.

“At the end of Women’s History Month, I wanted to make a playlist of songs and artists who made music that became the soundtrack to my life for a time, a phase, endless rides on the school bus, getting my license and driving around alone, screaming into a hairbrush and deciding ultimately that I wanted to make music too," she said of the playlist. "I see these women as my faraway mentors, who taught me how music can really make someone’s life easier and more magical. These female professors guided me melodically, lyrically, spiritually, and emotionally without even knowing it. And though I haven’t met most of these women, I will forever be grateful to them.”

Swift is one of several artists to take part in the special Spotify curation, which was updated throughout the month of March and served to commemorate female artists.

See her full playlist below, and stream it now here.

The Corrs - "Breathless" Liz Phair - "Why Can’t I?" Natalie Imbruglia - "Torn" Dido - "White Flag" Jewel - "You Were Meant for Me" Dixie Chicks - "Wide Open Spaces" 4 Non Blondes - "What’s Up?" Sixpence None The Richer - "Kiss Me" Meredith Brooks - "Bitch" Sheryl Crow - "If It Makes You Happy" Donna Lewis - "I Love You Always Forever" Shawn Colvin - "Sunny Came Home" Michelle Branch - "All You Wanted" Tracy Chapman - "Fast Car" Annie Lennox - "Why" Melissa Ethridge - "Come to My Window" Alanis Morissette - "You Learn (2015 Remaster)" Vanessa Carlton - "Pretty Baby" Dixie Chicks - "Not Ready to Make Nice" Annie Lennox - "No More 'I Love You’s'" Anna Nalick - "Breathe (2 AM)" Colbie Caillat - "Oxygen" Dixie Chicks - "Easy Silence" M2M - "Don’t Say You Love Me" Mandy Moore - "The Way to My Heart" Paula Cole - "I Don’t Want to Wait" Sarah McLachlan - "Fallen (Album Mix)" Jewel - "Hands" Corinne Bailey Rae - "Like a Star" Sixpence None The Richer - "There She Goes? Lisa Loeb - "I Do" LeAnn Rimes - "Damn" Avril Lavigne - "I’m With You" Shania Twain - "You’re Still the One" TLC - "Unpretty" B*Witched - "C’est La Vie" Chantal Kreviazuk - "In This Life" Miranda Lambert - "Greyhound Bound for Nowhere" JoJo - "Too Little Too Late - 2018" Fefe Dobson - "Take Me Away" Carole King - "I Feel the Earth Move" Alison Krauss & Union Station - "New Favorite" Kelly Clarkson - "Just Missed the Train" Carly Simon - "You’re so Vain" Shakira - "Underneath Your Clothes" Sade - "By Your Side" Stevie Nicks - "Leather and Lace (with Don Henley)" Frou Frou - "It’s Good to Be in Love" Fefe Dobson - "Revolution Song" Paramore - "When It Rains" Faith Hill - "This Kiss"

