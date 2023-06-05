Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy will be featured on Taylor Swift's Speak Now re-release

Along with the re-recorded tracks from the 2010 album, the album will featured six bonus vault tracks, including "Electric Touch" featuring Fall Out Boy and "Castles Crumbling" featuring Williams.

"Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album," Swift wrote on social media. "They're so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version."

Other vault tracks from Speak Now (Taylor's Version), out July 7, include "When Emma Falls in Love," "I Can See You," "Foolish One," and "Timeless."

Swift has so far released the album re-recordings of Red (2012) and Fearless (2008), following ownership troubles with her former record label and producer Scooter Braun. Both re-releases came after the pop star dropped her surprise pandemic albums Folklore and Evermore in 2020. She recently released her tenth studio album Midnights last fall and is currently in the midst of her Eras Tour, which spans 60 dates across North and South America.

Last month, Swift's ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner joked that he was "praying for John" Mayer, who also dated the pop star, ahead of the re-release of Speak Now, as it's believed that "Dear John" was written about Mayer. ("Back to December," on the other hand, is believed to be about Lautner.)

"I think it's a great album," Lautner said when asked about the impending re-release on Today, adding, "Yeah, I feel safe. Praying for John."

