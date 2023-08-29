Karma really is her boyfriend.

Taylor Swift got the last laugh at her Eras Tour concert in Mexico City Sunday night when she appeared to take a jab at Kanye West's infamous onstage interruption at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

While sitting down to play "Champagne Problems" during the Evermore "era" of the Eras Tour, fans in attendance interrupted Swift by chanting her name over and over. In videos from the moment shared to social media, Swift can be heard telling the crowd afterward, "It's the best way to be interrupted, by the way, just people chanting your name. It's really the only way to be interrupted… and I would know."

Kanye West and Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV VMAs Kanye West and Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV VMAs | Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

As a refresher (for those living under a rock), West rushed the stage at the 2009 MTV VMAs as Swift was accepting Best Video by a Female Artist for her hit "You Belong with Me." Taking the mic — and the moment — from her, West famously told a shell-shocked Swift, "I'mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!" The interruption inspired memes galore and a years-long feud between the two music stars.

Fans believe this isn't the first time on the Eras Tour that Swift has seemingly had a laugh about the situation. At an earlier tour stop in July, the pop star chose to sing the Reputation track "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things," which is rumored in part to be about West, during the surprise acoustic set in the show. In the original version of the song, Swift at one point sings "And here's to you / 'Cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do,'" before laughing sardonically and admitting, "I can't even say it with a straight face."

When she got to that part of the song at the concert in July, she cackled so hard she couldn't contain her laughter and had to take a beat before continuing the song.

The Midnights singer just finished up four back-to-back shows in Mexico City, the first international stop on her massive Eras Tour. Next up, Swift is getting ready for the release of her re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version), in October before once again hitting the road with the tour, which will as of now end in Toronto next November.