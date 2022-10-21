Taylor Swift is truly the "Mastermind."

The singer, who just dropped her 10th studio album, Midnights, kept the midnight oil burning well into the wee hours with a major announcement for fellow night owls.

Fans barely had time to get acquainted with the new album before Swift revealed seven more songs, which she is dubbing, "the 3 a.m. tracks."

"Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I'm calling them 3am tracks," she wrote in a post announcing the news. "Lately I've been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it's 3am and I'm giving them to you now."

The tracks — titled "The Great War," "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," "Paris," "High Infidelity," "Glitch," "Would've, Could've, Should've," and "Dear Reader" — are available to stream now.

Though most of the songs see Swift again teaming up with Midnights collaborators such as Jack Antonoff, fans of Folklore and Evermore will be pleased to see Aaron Dessner's return here as co-writer and co-producer on "The Great War," "High Infidelity," and "Would've, Could've, Should've." Dessner produced both of those aforementioned albums, but was, until now, absent from Midnights.

He seemingly alluded to his covert involvement when a list of collaborators on Swift's new album leaked earlier this week, and his name was nowhere to be found. At the time, he cryptically tweeted, "Always have to remember things aren't necessarily how they seem!"

Midnights Taylor Swift 2022 Taylor Swift | Credit: Beth Garrabrant

Rampant speculation about the announcement started in the lead-up to the new album's release week, when Swift shared a video to her social media accounts with a calendar for all the promotion related to Midnights. A note on its release day for 3 a.m. ET teased a "special very chaotic surprise," which led fans to speculate that she was making a tour announcement, or unveiling a new documentary, or perhaps even a new album, re-recorded or otherwise.

The big reveal is one of many planned for the next week. Coming Friday is the first music video for the first single tied to the album, the track "Anti-Hero," which Swift previously described as a "guided tour" of her insecurities. The video will be released at 8 a.m. ET, followed by the official lyric videos for the album landing on YouTube at 8 p.m. ET.

Next week, Swift has planned appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday and The Graham Norton Show on Friday, with a second mystery music video set for release on Tuesday.

Midnights is out now.

