Here's some news that never goes out of style: Taylor Swift has just announced the official release date for 1989 (Taylor's Version).

The Grammy-winning pop star made the announcement at the final stop on the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, revealing that the album will be released Oct. 27, nine years to the day after the release of the original 1989. The album, which will feature 21 songs including five never-before-released "vault tracks," is available to pre-order now.

On stage, Swift said she wanted to thank the fans for their support in her endeavor to re-record her music. "Since I was a teenager, I wanted to own my music and the way to do it was to re-record my albums and call them 'Taylor's Version.' And the way that you have embraced that, the way that you have celebrated that, you really decided that it was your fight, too, and that you were 100 percent behind me and that if I cared about it, you cared about it," she said. "I will never stop thanking you for that. It was so generous. And so now here we are at the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour in the eighth month of the year, on the ninth day of the month."

"There's something that I've been planning for a really, really long time... and I think instead of just like telling you about it, I think I'll just sort of show you," she said as the album art and release date popped up on the screen behind her (seen in the video above).

In a subsequent post on her social media, Swift shared that it was her favorite re-recorded album yet. "To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can't believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!" she wrote.

It will be the fourth re-recorded album Swift has released — following Fearless, Red, and Speak Now — in a bid to own the masters of her first six records. The singer-songwriter has not revealed when she'll release the re-recorded versions of Reputation or her self-titled debut album.

Swifties have long suspected the re-recorded 1989 would follow the Speak Now re-release. In the music video for Midnights track "Bejeweled," Swift is seen leaving the third floor, presumably representing her third album, and heading up to the fifth floor — her fifth album was 1989 — and stepping out of the elevator in an ensemble that feels reminiscent of her looks from the music video for that album's hit, "Blank Space."

Additionally, the two most recent music videos put out by Swift — "Karma ft. Ice Spice" and "I Can See You" — similarly featured several nods to the album. And, in the lead-up to the announcement, Swift curiously unpinned the Speak Now (Taylor's Version) reveal on her Instagram, and reverted all of the mentions of that album in her bio and photo to more generic ones from Midnights. Attendees also noticed the lighted wristbands flashed blue, the color most often associated with the original 1989, at the end of Swift's show on Tuesday, leading many Swifties to speculate that a new announcement was imminent. And, during the show on Wednesday, Swift further teased fans by switching up several of her outfits with new, blue versions as well.

Taylor Swift at opening night of the Eras Tour in Glendale, Az. on March 17, 2023

It's been a busy time for Swift, who, in quick succession, released her 10th studio album, Midnights, in October; embarked on her worldwide Eras Tour in March; announced the July release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version); and now this.

