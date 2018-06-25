See all the stars who stopped by Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour

EW Staff
June 25, 2018 at 11:40 AM EDT
Bryan Adams (Toronto, Aug. 4, 2018)
Jason Kempin/TAS18/Getty Images
Hayley Kiyoko (Foxborough, Massachusetts, July 26, 2018)
Kevin Mazur/TAS18/Getty Images
Robbie Williams (London, June 23, 2018)
Gareth Cattermole/TAS18/Getty Images
Niall Horan (London, June 22, 2018)
Dave Hogan/TAS18/Getty Images
Selena Gomez (Pasadena, California, May 19, 2018)
Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty Images
Troye Sivan (Pasadena, California, May 19, 2018)
Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes (Pasadena, California, May 18, 2018)
Kevin Mazur/TAS18/Getty Images
Charli XCX and Camila Cabello (Glendale, Arizona, May 8, 2018)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
