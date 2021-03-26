Taylor Swift releases first 'from the vault' song 'You All Over Me,' featuring Maren Morris

The Old Taylor is officially coming to the phone now.

Taylor Swift just released the first in a series of songs from her upcoming re-recorded album Fearless (Taylor's Version) that have never been released before. The song, "You All Over Me (From the Vault)," features background vocals by Maren Morris and sees Swift ruminating on the after-effects of a failed relationship. She also released a remix of "Love Story" titled "Love Story (Elvira Remix)."

"You All Over Me" is one of six "From the Vault" songs that will appear on the new version of Swift's 2008 album Fearless, which will feature a total of 26 songs, with a mix of the original album and the bonus tracks.

Swift announced "You All Over Me" Wednesday on social media. "One thing I've been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they've never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists," she wrote. "I'm really excited to have @marenmorris singing background vocals on this song!! ☔️ Produced by Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe - can't wait for you to hear it 💛."

Fearless (Taylor's Version) will be released April 9.