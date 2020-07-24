Taylor Swift drops new album Folklore and music video for 'Cardigan' — listen now

Surprise, Swifties!

For the first time ever, Taylor Swift has dropped a surprise album, and a brand-new music video to go with it — both of which are available now and can be checked out below.

Folklore, the singer-songwriter's eighth studio album, features 16 new songs that Swift says she poured her "whims, dreams, fears, and musings" into. The songstress collaborated on the new record with the National's Aaron Dessner (who co-wrote or produced 11 of the 16 songs), Bon Iver (who co-wrote and sings on the track "Exile"), William Bowery (who co-wrote two songs and may or may not be a pseudonym for Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn), and frequent Swift collaborator and music producer Jack Antonoff.

To celebrate her eighth album, and because this is Taylor Swift and she's notoriously big on symbolism, there are eight different deluxe edition CDs available to order now on her website. Each one contains the 16 songs plus the bonus track "The Lakes," as well as different versions of the cover, back cover, disc photo, and album lyric booklet. Although the digital edition of the album is available to stream now, the physical copies of Folklore won't ship for two to three weeks after purchase, according to Swift's website.

Not only did the pop star produce an entire album during the pandemic, but she also shot a music video for the first single, "Cardigan." In a post on her Instagram teasing the video Thursday, Swift revealed that she wrote and directed the dreamy video, with safety a top priority. "The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling," she wrote.

Folklore is Swift's second album to be released under her deal with Universal Music Group, following last year's Lover. Her first six albums were released by Big Machine Records, which made headlines last year when Swift expressed public outrage that talent agent and music mogul Scooter Braun had bought the rights to her masters when he acquired her old label. Swift has since vowed to re-record her earlier songs to regain control of them.