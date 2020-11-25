Taylor Swift explains how re-recording her first six albums can 'improve upon' some of the songs

As Taylor Swift dropped Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney+, the singer also made known that she's currently re-recording her first six albums after music producer Scooter Braun had purchased her masters a year and a half ago without her blessing. In a new interview that aired on Good Morning America Wednesday, Swift describes the process as "a really amazing and fun adventure" that could "actually, possibly improve upon" some of her earlier songs.

"So far, of the ones I've recorded, I think it's been the most fun doing 'Love Story,' " Swift says of the track off her 2008 album Fearless. She explains, "The older music, my voice was so teenaged and I sometimes, when I hear my older music and my older young teenage voice, it makes me feel like I'm a different singer now. And so, it's been the most fun to re-record ones that I feel like I could actually, possibly improve upon the song. That's been a really amazing and fun adventure."

It was during a Good Morning America interview last year for the show's summer concert series where Swift said she would start re-recording the songs from her first six albums in early 2020. Braun recently sold her masters for reported millions earlier this month to a private equity company. In a statement to her fans released on social media, Swift made it clear that she attempted to buy back her masters from Braun but was met with an "ironclad NDA stating I would never say another word about Scooter Braun unless it was positive, before we could even look at the financial records of BMLG."

"I have recently begun re-recording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling," Swift wrote in her statement. "I have plenty of surprises in store. I want to thank you guys for supporting me through this ongoing saga, and I can't wait for you to hear what I've been dreaming up."

The singer is also still focusing on her latest album Folklore, which is the subject of a new concert film she surprise announced for Disney+. On Wednesday, Swift then revealed the deluxe edition album of her performances in Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.