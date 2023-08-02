Taylor Swift's Eras tour has been an unstoppable juggernaut, with Swifties around the world breaking Ticketmaster and causing earthquakes. However, there are now calls to stop the tour, at least temporarily.

Eleni Kounalakis, lieutenant governor of California, and dozens of other officials signed a letter on Tuesday, urging the "Shake It Off" singer to postpone upcoming Los Angeles concerts in solidarity with striking hotel workers.

"I stand with Unite HERE in their fight for a living wage," Kounalakis told Politico in a statement. "And I hope we can use this moment to bring attention to the hardworking men and women who are the engine of our economy."

Wherever Swift's tour has gone, good fortune for hotels has followed, with some "doubling and tripling what they charge because you are coming," the letter says.

"Hotel workers are fighting for their lives," the letter continues. "They are fighting for a living wage. They have gone on strike. Now, they are asking for your support. Stand with hotel workers and postpone your concerts."

The Eras tour is set to begin a run of six sold-out concerts at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles on August 3, the final U.S. dates of the tour. Swift has not made any public remarks about the request, and representatives did not respond to EW's request for comment.

"Speak now!" the letter, similar to one striking workers published in the Los Angeles Times in July, concludes. "Stand with us and postpone your concerts."

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" Taylor Swift | Credit: Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty Images

The strike — helmed by Unite HERE Local 11, which represents more than 32,000 hotel workers — began on July 2 with requests for better wages and health care benefits, high pension contributions, and more reasonable workloads. The union's contract with more than 60 hotel chains, including Marriott and Hilton, expired roughly a month ago. However, a deal was struck with Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites prior to the strike.

Earlier this year, 96% of union members voted in favor of authorizing the strike. Many hotel employees have been part of the strike, including cooks, room attendants, dishwashers, servers, bellmen, and front desk agents, according to the Associated Press.

"Our members were devastated first by the pandemic, and now by the greed of their bosses," union co-president Kurt Petersen told the AP in July. "The industry got bailouts while we got cuts."

Kounalakis, who has announced a run for governor in 2026, is the most high-profile politician to sign the letter. It was also signed by Majority Leader Isaac Bryan, State Senator Dave Min, State Senator Maria Elena Durazo, Burbank Mayor Konstantine Anthony, Santa Monica Mayor Gleam Davis, and many others.

Kounalakis attended the Eras tour previously in Santa Clara, per their Twitter account.

