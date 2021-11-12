Taylor Swift delivered a burn so hot it could fry an egg.

The singer, appearing on Late Night to discuss her new re-recording of Red and the 10-minute version of "All Too Well," was asked about the people she wrote songs about.

"I wonder if there are people who might think that they were the one you were singing about, if it's easier or far, far worse for them 10 years later," Seth Meyers posed.

"I haven't thought about their experience, to be honest," Swift replied.

"That's the biggest burn," Meyers said with a laugh. "I think there's nothing they'd rather hear less."

Swift dropped "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" at midnight Thursday with new lyrics not in the original, which was first released in 2012 as the fifth track of her album Red. It also came with a short film written and directed by Swift that stars Stranger Things' Sadie Sink and The Maze Runner star Dylan O'Brien.

The new version is Swift's latest move in re-recording her all of her songs after producer Scooter Braun acquired her masters.

And on the subject of people Swift has written songs about, while she's never officially stated who the subject of "All Too Well" is, it's been widely speculated to be actor Jake Gyllenhaal. The new extended version adds to that speculation.

"You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine/ And that made me want to die," Swift, 31, sings. Gyllenhaal is nine years older than the singer.

Late Night with Seth Meyers - Taylor Swift Taylor Swift discusses the 10-minute version of 'All Too Well' on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' | Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The pair reportedly dated for a few months in 2010, just before Swift's 21st birthday. As it happens, Swift sings in "All Too Well," "You, who charmed my dad with self-effacing jokes/ Sipping coffee like you were on a late-night show/ But then he watched me watch the front door all night, willing you to come/ And he said, 'It's supposed to be fun turning 21.'"

"At the time I was, like, honestly, really sad 'cause I'd actually gone through the stuff that I had sung about," Swift told Meyers of recording the original "All Too Well." "But this time, I've got sunglasses on and a mojito and just, like, it's chill this time. It's really nice to be able to put this album out and not be sad, not be taking breaks in between interviews to cry. I'm telling you, it's much better this way."

Watch Swift's full interview in the video above.

