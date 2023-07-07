It's time to get out the tissues.

Taylor Swift scoured family photo albums for the romantic lyric video to her new song "Timeless" — a vault track off her newly released re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) — to help illustrate her grandparents' love story.

The sweet video is brimming with old photos of what appear to be both sets of the singer's grandparents: Marjorie and Robert Finlay on her mom's side, and Rose and Archie Dean Swift on her dad's.

The photos highlight the couples at various points in their lives and courtships. There are also a few clips in the video, including one of Marjorie waving on a boat. Watch the sweet montage below.

The song itself follows the narrator as she's inexplicably drawn into an antique shop and finds a box of old photos. The photos depict several different "once in a lifetime" couples. "And that's when I called you and it's so hard to explain / But in those photos, I saw us instead," Swift sings.

Swift then imagines the lives and loves of these couples, and how they relate to the narrator's own love, which she imagines will be similarly timeless. She ultimately concludes that across time and space, her and this unnamed love would've always found each other: "We're gonna be timeless, timeless / You still would've been mine / We would've been / Even if we'd met on a crowded street in 1944 / You still would've been mine / We would've been."

Taylor Swift Speak Now Taylor Swift | Credit: Beth Garrabrant

Swift has pulled inspiration from her grandparents several times in recent years. In addition to "Timeless," her songs "Epiphany" off of Folklore and "Marjorie" off of Evermore are about her paternal grandfather and maternal grandmother, respectively.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.