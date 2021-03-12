Taylor Swift premieres her new version of 'Wildest Dreams' in the Spirit Untamed teaser

Right when she has us ready to relive her Fearless era, Taylor Swift switches it up and gives us a return to 1989 her way.

The singer lent her new version of 2015 hit "Wildest Dreams" to score the first trailer to the upcoming Dreamworks Animation film Spirit Untamed.

The film is the latest in Dreamworks Animation's franchise that began with 2002's Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron. While the story still includes a wild horse, this next chapter also involves a young girl who finds a connection to her late mother and her Mexican heritage through horseback riding in the new sleepy town she's forced to move to. The voice cast includes Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Julianne Moore, Walton Goggins, and Eiza González. The movie will be in theaters on June 4.

This is the second time Swift has premiered one of the re-recordings of her old songs in an advertisement. The first was for a Match.com commercial made by her friend Ryan Reynolds' creative agency, which used her 2008 single "Love Story."

Swift has been re-recording music from her first seven albums because she says she was not given the chance to buy her masters when she left her original record label, Big Machine, in late 2018.

Since then, Swift has released three new albums. "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" is her most recently released single.