Grab your cardigans and your fall-girl feels, Swifties: A new album is on the way.

During her acceptance speech for Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift announced that Midnights will drop Oct. 21. The 13-track album tells the stories of a baker's dozen of sleepless nights scattered throughout Swift's life.

"This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams," Swift wrote on Instagram. "For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes 12… we'll meet ourselves."

The album cover features a cat-eyelinered, glittery-eye-shadowed Swift contemplating the flame from a lighter. She concludes her social media statement with, "Meet me at midnight."

Swift announced the new album while accepting the award for her 10-minute "All Too Well: The Short Film," starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. Swift wrote, directed, and appeared in the film, which expands on the rerecorded Taylor's Version of the song from her 2012 album, Red.

"All Too Well: The Short Film" marks the third time Swift has walked away with Video of the Year at the VMAs. She was honored in 2015 for "Bad Blood" and in 2019 for "You Need to Calm Down."

On Sunday, the short also nabbed Swift VMAs for Best Longform Video and Best Direction. It was also nominated for the award for Best Cinematography, which went to Harry Styles' "As It Was," and Best Editing, which went to Rosalía's "Saoko."

Midnights is out Oct. 21.

Want more music news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.