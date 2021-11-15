Taylor Swift crashes Miles Teller and his real-life wife's wedding in 'I Bet You Think About Me' music video

Taylor Swift is continuing her Red (Taylor's Version) reign with the release of a new music video for her song "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)."

The six-minute Blake Lively-directed video, which features Swift collaborating with country star Chris Stapleton, is a treat for fans as the banger of a track is one that didn't appear on Swift's original Red album back in 2012. It follows Swift crashing a wedding of an ex, played by actor Miles Teller, with a fun easter egg of a twist: The bride at Teller's wedding is played by none other than his real-life wife, model and actress Keleigh Sperry.

Throughout the video, we see Teller's character having flashbacks to their relationship on what is supposed to be the happiest day of his life. Swift brazenly performs the song while interjecting her own personality into the ceremony by ruining the elaborate cake in a mischievous manner, waltzing through the cocktail hour as a caterer, giving a speech before downing a glass of wine, and playing silly games with young guests.

By the end of the video, the entire event's color scheme has evolved from red to white, marking Swift's feelings on a failed relationship that she's both made her mark on and moved on from.

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) (Official Video) Taylor Swift in her "I Bet You Think About Me" music video. | Credit: Taylor Swift/YouTube

"Does it make you feel bad that the love that you're looking for is the love that you had?" Swift sings as she and Teller slow dance together in a moment where Teller's character imagines her as the bride he could have had.

The video marks Lively's directorial debut, with the Gossip Girl star stepping behind the camera for the first time.

The music video is the latest gift Swift has offered fans in celebration of her latest studio album re-release. On Friday, she premiered a short film for the 10-minute version of All Too Well" starring Stranger Things' Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. And on Saturday, she appeared as the musical guest on NBC's Saturday Night Live for the fifth time.

Swift and Lively teased the "I Bet You Think About Me" music video and their collaboration on Sunday with a short preview featuring a red velvet cake being torn apart, with Swift inviting fans to "join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell."

Watch the full video below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.