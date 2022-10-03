Taylor Swift says new Midnights track 'Anti-Hero' is 'a guided tour' of her insecurities

"I don't think I've delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before," Swift says of the track, which she admits is one of her favorites that she's ever written.

Taylor Swift is slowly pulling back the veil on her upcoming album, Midnights.

After first announcing the record at the 2022 VMAs, the pop superstar has been revealing one track title at a time from the album in a series of cheeky TikTok videos called Midnights Mayhem With Me. She took it one step further in her latest reveal on Monday, announcing not just that track 3 would be called "Anti-Hero," but, she opened up about what the song is actually about.

In a candid clip posted to her Instagram after the song title reveal, Swift said that she considers the song one of her favorites that she's ever written, because it's very honest.

"I don't think I've delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before," she said in the clip. "I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized, and not to sound too dark, I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person."

She continues, telling fans to not "feel bad" for her and explains that "Anti-Hero" is a "guided tour" of all the things Swift says she tends to "hate" about herself.

"We all hate things about ourselves, and it's all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we're going to be this person. So I like 'Anti-Hero' a lot because I think it's really honest."

Her comments offer the first in-depth look at the making of Midnights, which will see a return to more personal subject matter after her past two albums, Evermore and Folklore, were more fictional in nature.

In a post to her social media accounts, Swift first described the album as "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life." "This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams," she wrote. "The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we'll meet ourselves."

In addition to "Anti-Hero," Swift has also announced the titles to tracks 2, 6, 7, 8, and 13 — "Maroon," "Midnight Rain," "Question...?," "Vigilante S---," and "Mastermind," respectively.

Midnights, which is Swift's 10th studio album, will be released on Oct. 21.