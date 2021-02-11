Taylor Swift releasing 'Love Story' re-recording, new extended version of Fearless

It's a (new) love story, baby, just say yes.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Taylor Swift is dropping the full re-recording of her hit 2008 single "Love Story," off her second studio album, Fearless — which is also getting a new, expanded re-release. The singer-songwriter made the announcement on Good Morning America, as has become tradition for Swift in recent years.

The new recording of the romantic country bop, which puts a happy-ending spin on the Romeo and Juliet tale, was first teased in a December in a Match.com commercial written by Swift's friend Ryan Reynolds. At the time only a brief snippet was used, but Swift promised she was "working hard to get the music to you soon!!"

Swift's new version of "Love Story" — called "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" will drop at midnight on Friday. In addition, she said she has re-recorded all of Fearless, and that forthcoming release (she says it is coming "soon," — but a hidden message in the statement she shared on Twitter seems to reveal the date April 9) will include 26 tracks, including six never-before-released songs.

The new version of "Love Story" is the first of many planned by the singer, who announced that she'd be re-recording her early albums in a bid to own all her own masters after her former record label, Big Machine Label Group, sold the catalog to her first six records (2006's Taylor Swift, Fearless, 2010's Speak Now, 2012's Red, 2014's 1989, and 2017's Reputation) against her will to Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings in 2019. The catalog was resold in November to Shamrock Holdings, for a reported $300 million. Per her contracts, Swift is allowed to re-record her first five albums as of November 2020, and presumably will be able to re-record Reputation at a later date. (She already owns the masters to the albums she's released since Reputation — including Lover, Folklore, and Evermore — which have been released under her new deal with Republic Records and Universal Music Group.)