Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ got a mysterious cover on Killing Eve

One of Taylor Swift’s hits just got new life, but there may be more to it than meets the eye.

Sunday’s episode of Killing Eve featured a dark, moody cover of Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” off her 2017 Reputation album. In a tweet sharing the song, Swift said she’s “VERY STOKED” about the new version, which was performed by a band called Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club.

Here’s where things get interesting: That band doesn’t appear to have any other song credits and its social media presence was only established last month. And in another twist, Nils Sjoberg — the pseudonym Swift used in 2016 on ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris’ song “This Is What You Came For” — is credited as one of the producers on the “Look What You Made Me Do” cover.

So, who or what is this mystery band? Swift fans have been speculating online that this is Swift’s latest response to Scooter Braun purchasing the masters for her first six albums (including Reputation) last year when he acquired Big Machine Label Group. The singer said at the time that she felt “sad and grossed out” by the news and called the situation “the worst-case scenario.” She has said she plans to re-record all of her earlier music, and previously spoke out about how Big Machine apparently tried to block her from using those songs for an American Music Awards performance and in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

Another theory floating around is that the male vocals on the track are from Swift’s brother, Austin. CNN notes that Swift reportedly asked Killing Eve creator/producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge if her brother could sing on the show’s soundtrack when the two met up at the Golden Globes earlier this year. (Additional internet sleuthing has apparently revealed that Austin once used "The Dolphin Club" as his Twitter display name.)

Consider all of this as you listen to the new “Look What You Made Me Do” cover below.

