Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is speaking out after what appears to be the full version of that infamous conversation between her and Kanye West leaked online over the weekend.

“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)…SWIPE UP to see what really matters,” wrote Swift on Instagram Stories. The singer-songwriter then revealed that she has been donating money to the World Health Organization and Feeding America in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and encouraged her fans to donate if they are able.

Swift, of course, is referring to the 25-minute long video that leaked Friday night of the call between her and West, wherein the two discuss the lyrics to his song "Famous." The conversation previously had only been publicly released in edited snippets by West's wife, Kim Kardashian, via her Snapchat account in 2016.

The full video reiterates that Swift did sign off on the “might still have sex” line of West's song — which was released years after the 2009 VMAs fiasco in which he interrupted Swift's acceptance speech, starting the bad blood between the singers — but it also confirms that West did not tell her about the “I made that bitch famous” line that comes after it. Swift has maintained for years that she never approved that particular line and that she was bothered by its inclusion.

In the video, Swift also asks to be sent the final version of the song and West agrees, but Swift has always said he never ended up sending her the song.

Related content: