Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn reportedly split after 6 years together

Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have reportedly broken up after six years of dating.

A source close to the pair confirmed the news to PEOPLE. Reps for Swift and Alwyn did not respond to EW's request for comment Sunday.

Swift, who is currently in the midst of her Eras Tour, and Alwyn were first romantically linked in 2016. Though the two had a notoriously private relationship, Swift often dropped Easter eggs about Alwyn in her music, including Midnights' "Lavender Haze" and Reputation's "Delicate," among others.

The two collaborated on songs during the COVID-19 pandemic that would go on to appear in Swift's surprise quarantine albums Folklore and Evermore. Under the pseudonym William Bowery, Alwyn is a credited co-writer on Folklore's "Exile," "Betty" and Evermore's "Champagne Problems," "Coney Island," and "Evermore."

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Taylor Swift; Joe Alwyn | Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Folklore won a Grammy for Album of the Year in 2021, nabbing Alwyn his very first gramophone statuette. Swift confirmed Alwyn's identity as Bowery in her Disney+ documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, revealing that Alwyn is a "beautiful" piano player. "He's always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things," she said.

Alwyn is also credited as a co-writer on "Sweet Nothing," from Swift's most recent album Midnights.

Alwyn called collaborating with Swift a "surreal" experience in an interview with GQ U.K. last year. "It was really the most accidental thing to happen in lockdown," he said. "It wasn't like, 'It's three o'clock, it's time to write a song!' It was just messing around on a piano and singing badly and being overheard and then thinking, you know, what if we tried to get to the end of it together?"

He added, "It was fun to do it together, and I was proud of it. It was nice getting such a positive reception."