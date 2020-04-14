Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong'o, more join One World: Together at Home special

Image zoom Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images; Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen announced their global event One World: Together at Home last week with a long list of Hollywood A-listers and musical superstars set to air on Saturday and the list just got bigger.

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and Lupita Nyong'o are among the latest additions set to appear in the television special airing on all major networks simultaneously at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT including ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, and iHeart Media in the United States, Canada's Bell Media networks, and the U.K.'s BBC One on Sunday.

Other newly confirmed talent includes Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, LL COOL J, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Usher, and Victoria Beckham.

Preceding the telecast, there will be a six hour streamed event starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PDT with performances and appearances by Adam Lambert, Anitta, Becky G, Billy Ray Cyrus, Charlie Puth, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Don Cheadle, Ellie Goulding, Heidi Klum, Jack Black, Jack Johnson, James McAvoy, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Liam Payne, Luis Fonsi, Matt Bomer, Michael Bublé, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, and more. The digital portion can be watched via Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, TIDAL, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube.

Both WHO and Global Citizen have been raising funds during the pandemic through their #TogetherAtHome concert series and has already raised $35 million benefitting WHO's COVID-19 response efforts.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

