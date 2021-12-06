Rodrigo's interpolation of Swift's 'Cruel Summer' for 'deja vu' caused some confusion among the Recording Academy.

Are the 2022 Grammys taking place in the Wonderful Land of Oz because nominations are coming and going so quickly there?

Just 24 hours before the official announcement of the nominees for the 64th Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy added Kanye West's Donda and Taylor Swift's evermore to the list for Album of the Year. Swift was already named in the category for her contribution to Olivia Rodrigo's Sour, but now she's been removed from that consideration.

Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent, née Annie Clark, had been listed as songwriters on Sour, Rodrigo's smash debut album that's up for seven trophies. For "deja vu," Rodrigo had interpolated Swift's "Cruel Summer," written by Swift, Antonoff, and Clark, leading the Recording Academy, mistakenly, to list that trio of writers among Sour's Album of the Year honorees.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

On Dec. 5, they reversed that decision, adding further confusion to an already perplexing award season.

"During the submission process, the Academy received credits from the label for the track 'deju vu.' Last week, we received the correct credits from the label that recognize Annie Clark, Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift as songwriters of an interpolation on the track, 'deja vu,' " the Recording Academy said in a statement, as reported by Billboard. "In keeping with current Grammy guidelines, as songwriters of an interpolated track, Clark, Antonoff, and Swift are not nominees in the album of the year category for Sour. Antonoff and Swift are nominated in the category for Swift's album, evermore."

While the Recording Academy's gaffe was focused solely on "deja vu," Rodrigo has been open about her love of Swift's canon, including another use of an interpolation, "New Years Day" from Swift's Reputation, for her own "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back."

"I was in the car on a road trip, and when I got home, I decided to sing it over the chords of 'New Year's Day,' " Rodrigo said in a June interview. "I think they're really beautiful chords. I was lucky enough to get that approved, and it's on the record now."

Now that she's gone from Swiftie to perhaps the superstar's biggest Grammy competition, will Olivia Rodrigo take home the coveted Album of the Year trophy?

