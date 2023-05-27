Taylor Swift and Ice Spice are out of this world in their music video for "Karma" — literally.

The video for the newly released remix of the track off Swift's latest album, Midnights shows the two among the clouds, holding lassos around the moon and Saturn (presumably a reference to lyrics in another Swift track, "Seven"), and with the singers' respective star signs seen behind them. Best of all, it features an adorable cameo from Swift's cat Olivia Benson, who can be seen sleeping on her owner's lap.

The "Karma" music video comes after Swift surprise-announced a new deluxe version of her album, Midnights (Til Dawn Edition). "Um. SO much to tell you. I'm a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch," she said of Ice Spice in the announcement.

In addition to the new version of "Karma," Swift revealed that the deluxe edition would also include a new version of "Snow on the Beach," this time with even more Lana Del Rey than the original. "You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach," she wrote in the post.

Swift, who is busy touring the country with her massive Eras Tour, also revealed that the shows in East Rutherford would have the option to buy physical copies of another special edition that has a never-before-heard Midnights vault track called "You're Losing Me."

Swift seems to be in her chaos era of late — in addition to the tour and this surprise news and music video drop, the pop star also recently announced that her next re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), will be released July 7. The U.S. leg of the Eras Tour will go through August 9 in Los Angeles.

