Taylor Swift fan video seems to show her arrive on stage by hiding in a janitor's cart

When it comes to popping up on stage for a show without being spotted, Taylor Swift is a mastermind.

Since the "Lavender Haze" singer kicked off her Eras Tour last month, fans have been wondering how Swift magically materializes each night. Now, one keen-eyed concertgoer has seemingly caught on to her stealthy tactics.

On Monday, a TikTok user named @shaydanazifpour posted a video of two men inconspicuously wheeling a janitor's cart — complete with mops, brooms, and dustpans peeking out from the top — throughout the backstage area of Swift's concert at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas the evening before.

The men come to a stop outside a tent, and a woman who bears an uncanny resemblance to Swift — boasting long, blonde hair and a sparkling outfit that looks similar to her ensemble for the event's opening number, "Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince" — leaps from the faux–cleaning cart and dashes inside.

"When you get video confirmation on the janitor cart rumor," the user wrote on the video. In the caption, they added, "Not Taylor Swift popping out of the janitor cart during the [Arlington TS Eras Tour]."

Representatives for Swift did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Swift's fans poked fun at the singer's intense dedication to sneaking into the venue in the comments section of the video, with one noting, "Lol y'all need to stop, now she has to get a new hiding cart."

Taylor Swift performs at the Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" held at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada Taylor Swift | Credit: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Another added, "The commitment to the bit and putting mops on top is so funny to me." And a third commented, "I'm just imagining Taylor standing in there in the dark & I can't handle it."

Swift is hardly the first artist to use an unconventional method to get to the stage for performances. Harry Styles has been seen traveling by equipment cart (which was hilariously labeled "soft goods") throughout his Love on Tour shows around the globe.

