Fans attending Haim's performance at London's O2 Arena on Thursday were treated to a very special surprise.

The trio of sisters called on their pal Taylor Swift to join them for an epic mashup of their collaboration "Gasoline" and Swift's "Love Story."

The pop star appeared on stage alongside Este, Danielle, and Alana, who are currently on their One More Haim Tour, and wowed the crowd by kicking off the exciting moment with an energetic introduction.

"I heard that my girls were playing in London at the O2 and I thought, 'I'm gonna have to see that.' And it looks like there's about 20,000 other people that also thought that," Swift said. "We had a thought: that if we were to do some sort of mashup, we could possibly, maybe get you to sing the loudest that you have sung all night."

"Would you be up for it? Would you sing with us?" she continued.

Swift then launched into "Love Story" before the group joined in with "Gasoline."

Swift and Haim have been friends for a number of years, with the band joining her for her 1989 World Tour in 2015 and appearing on her 2020 album Evermore.

The four also joined forces for "Gasoline," a remix featured on Haim's album Women in Music Pt. III in 2020.

To watch their latest collab, click on the video above.

