Taylor Swift pays a Game of Thrones tribute to Sophie Turner for calling her new song a 'bop'

All hail the Queen of the North.

Sophie Turner, who of course played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, had the perfect reaction to Taylor Swift's new song "Mr. Perfectly Fine."

In a post to her Instagram stories, Turner, who is married to Joe Jonas, shared a clip of the song and tagged Swift. "It's not NOT a bop," she captioned the snap. Swift later shared Turner's post on her own stories, writing back, "Forever bending the knee to the 👑 of the north."

The hilarious interaction between the two could be a response to speculation that "Mr. Perfectly Fine" is about Jonas. He and Swift dated briefly in 2008, just before the release of her second album, Fearless. "Mr. Perfectly Fine," about a former lover who moved on quickly, is a previously unreleased song from this era.

In announcing the release of the track, which is one of six previously unheard "from the vault" songs going on her newly re-recorded album Fearless (Taylor's Version), Swift seemed to cheekily hint at the coming speculation. "Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up. My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: 'REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE,'" the pop star tweeted after the song's release.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) and the rest of the vault songs release on Friday.