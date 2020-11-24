Taylor Swift announces surprise Folklore concert film for Disney+

Folklore type Music genre Hip-Hop/Rap

This isn't just a piece of American folklore. There's a surprise Taylor Swift concert film coming this week. Tonight, in fact.

The 30-year-old singer dropped an announcement on Good Morning America Tuesday about folklore: the long pond studio sessions, a concert film of her Folklore album that Swift directed. The project will premiere on Disney+ as a pre-Thanksgiving treat at midnight PT — specifically, 12:01 a.m. PT on Wednesday morning.

"Folklore was an album that was made completely in isolation, which means that [co-producers] Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and I never saw each other while collaborating and creating the album," Swift said. "But we got together at Long Pond Studios [in Upstate New York] and, for the very first time, got to create this music together, play through it, talk through it. We were joined by [Bon Iver's] Justin Vernon and it was filmed by Disney+."

Swift then released a trailer for folklore: the long pond studio sessions, which glimpses not only the recorded performance of Folklore, but also her conversations with Dessner and Antonoff. Swift will perform the album's track list in order and discuss the meanings behind each one.

"It's an album that allows you to feel your feelings and it's a product of isolation," she says in the trailer. "This could've been a time where I absolutely lost my mind and instead I think this album was like a real flotation device for both of us."

Folklore became the first album of 2020 to sell 1 million copies after it dropped in July. Just this past weekend at the American Music Awards, Swift broke her own record at the awards ceremony with now 32 total AMA wins. She revealed in her acceptance speech that she couldn't be there to accept the awards because she's "recording all of my old music in the studio where we originally recorded it."

Swift and producer Scooter Braun have been in a contentious feud over ownership of Swift's masters, which Braun recently sold to a private equity company. Swift is now legally able to re-record the music from her first six albums.

