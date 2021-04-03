Taylor Swift unveils full tracklist for Fearless (Taylor's Version), revealing 6 vault song titles

Taylor Swift is rewarding fans for their efforts decoding her latest cryptic message.

The singer has unveiled the full tracklist for the re-recorded version of her album Fearless, including the six previously unreleased "vault songs" teased in a video on Friday. As Swift previously announced, the new version of the album (dubbed "Taylor's Version") features 26 tracks, including re-recorded versions of the 19 songs from the original album and its "platinum edition" re-release, plus the six "from the vault" songs and a bonus remix of "Love Story."

Fans quickly guessed the titles of the vault songs from the jumbled words released in Friday's video, including "Bye Bye Baby," "Mr. Perfectly Fine," "We Were Happy," "That's When," featuring Keith Urban, and the previously released "You All Over Me," featuring Maren Morris.

"I'm really honored that @KeithUrban is a part of this project, duetting on That's When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy," Swift wrote on Twitter Saturday. "I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly."

"I'm counting down the minutes til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness," she added.

Originally released in 2008, Fearless spent 11 weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart and won Swift her first Grammy for Album of the Year in 2010. The album is the first in Swift's planned series of re-recordings, after her former record label, Big Machine Label Group, sold the catalog to her first six records (2006's Taylor Swift, Fearless, 2010's Speak Now, 2012's Red, 2014's 1989, and 2017's Reputation) against her will to Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings in 2019.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) is slated for release on April 9.