Decoding Taylor Swift's chaotic Easter egg video for Fearless (Taylor's Version) vault songs

Taylor Swift has officially turned her fans into armchair detectives.

The singer-songwriter, who is known for dropping coded messages in lyrics, music videos, and social media posts, has now taken things one step further and given Swifties a full-on jumbled video to decipher.

On Friday, Swift released a golden-hued video (the color most tied to her second album, Fearless) featuring a scrambled mess of words flowing around a vault. "The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you'll think I am after you watch this video," she wrote alongside the clip. "Level: Expert. Happy decoding!"

So, what does it all mean?

Well, Swift aficionados did what they do best and immediately got to work. The leading theory seems to be that, when unscrambled, the letters spell out different words that are ultimately the yet-to-be-announced titles to the vault songs. (For the uninitiated, "vault songs" refers to the six previously unreleased songs that will be featured on the re-recorded version of Fearless, dubbed Fearless (Taylor's Version), that Swift is releasing April 9. More on that here.)

The words in question seem to be the following, in order of how they appear in the video: Bye, fine, featuring, you, Maren, Mr, over, we, Keith, me, that's, were, baby, when, Morris, happy, all, you, don't, featuring, perfectly, Urban, bye.

Swift previously released one of her vault songs, "You All Over Me," featuring Maren Morris. So those words can be accounted for, which leaves five other potential vault song titles. Over the years, fans have compiled a list of supposed tracks that Swift has recorded but not officially released. By cross-referencing that list, and through process of elimination, Swifties are convinced that the other songs are "Mr. Perfectly Fine," "We Were Happy," "Don't You?," "That's When," and "Bye Bye Baby" (or perhaps "Bye Baby Bye"), and one of them features Keith Urban.

And if that wasn't enough fun, the video also features audio, which when played in reverse seems to reveal Swift singing the lyrics, "I ran into you somewhere / I didn't mean to stare / I hope she's never like me / I'm sure she'll make you happy."

Fans seemed to have fun with the video, immediately posting snaps of their detective work (and subsequent frustrations) on social media.

In true Swift fashion, there is no confirmation yet as to whether the theories are accurate, but one thing is for sure: We'll know soon enough, when Fearless (Taylor's Version) is released next week.