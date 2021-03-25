Taylor Swift and Evermore theme park are at odds nevermore as both drop their lawsuits

The Grammy winner behind Evermore is no longer in a legal battle with Evermore theme park.

Are Taylor Swift and Evermore still in a legal battle? Tell us, we implore. Quoth the pop star, nevermore.

Poetry jokes aside, Swift revealed that she is no longer in a legal dispute with the Evermore theme park in Utah over the name of her recent album.

"As a resolution of both lawsuits, the parties will drop and dismiss their respective suits without monetary settlement," a spokesperson for the Grammy winner told EW in a statement

A rep for Evermore Park did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Following the release of Swift's Evermore album in December, Evermore Park filed a trademark infringement lawsuit in February. They claimed that by naming her album Evermore, Swift was causing "actual confusion" that negatively impacted the park.

They also argued Swift's Evermore merchandising offered similar products as Evermore Park, and that Swift's clothing pieces were counterfeit due to Evermore Park's trademark on the name.

"Not more than $2 million per counterfeit mark" was sought in the lawsuit.

Then, later that month, TAS Management, which handles the rights to Swift's music, countersued. They argued the park had been using Swift's songs "Love Story," "You Belong With Me," and "Bad Blood" in performances without proper license, and ignored "numerous notices" regarding the alleged copyright infringement.

"Actual confusion," indeed.

Now, all seems right in the worlds of Evermore, and Swift can go back to releasing even more music on top of the record that earned her a third Album of the Year Grammy Award this month.

Swift announced that her first "From the Vault" song from Fearless (Taylor Swift's Version) — a re-recording of her second studio album now that she's able to re-record her masters — will come out this week. "You All Over Me (From The Vault)" will feature Maren Morris singing background vocals on the track.