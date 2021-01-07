Taylor Swift's deluxe edition of Evermore with two bonus songs drops on streaming

"It's Time to Go" and "Right Where You Left Me" are now available to stream for the masses.

There are ever more Evermore songs to listen to, thanks to Taylor Swift dropping the deluxe edition of her latest album on streaming platforms Thursday.

The deluxe edition was released alongside the standard Evermore album in December, marking the second surprise album the 31-year-old singer recorded with producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, boyfriend Joe Alywn/William Bowery, and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon in 2020. This one came with two bonus tracks, which are also now available wide for the masses.

"It's Time to Go" and "Right Where You Left Me" received both streaming releases and lyric music videos online.

Evermore, the sister album to Folklore, topped the Billboard 200 chart upon release, making it the second time Swift topped the chart last year. This was two months after Folklore reached the same heights in October.

Swift recorded both Folklore and Evermore during the COVID-19 pandemic at Long Pond Studios in Upstate New York. A concert film released on Disney+ in November delved behind-the-scenes of the making of Folklore, which too came with bonus music.

Stream the full Evermore deluxe edition below.